Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 187,438 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.58% of Trean Insurance Group worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIG opened at $8.43 on Monday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $431.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

