Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,879,159 Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.68. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

