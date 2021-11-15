Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 23,435 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.64% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLG. TheStreet raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.