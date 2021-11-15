Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,093 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $224,876.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,788 shares of company stock valued at $655,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $775.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

