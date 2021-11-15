Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.57% of Coastal Financial worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CCB stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

