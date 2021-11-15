Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $487.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

