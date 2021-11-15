Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEEL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.68. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

