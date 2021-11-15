Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 141.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.18% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 983,747 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $6,430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 1,101.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 166,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2,807.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. As a group, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

