Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 45,199 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000.

VHT opened at $258.54 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $211.29 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

