Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 48,388 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.63% of Citizens worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citizens by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIA opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

