Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,402 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.89% of Atlanticus worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 168.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATLC opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

