Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 9,377 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 in the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.40% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 731,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.40% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $484.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.76.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.