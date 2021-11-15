Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.63% of Citizens worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.