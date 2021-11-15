Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $258.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.44 and its 200 day moving average is $250.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $211.29 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.