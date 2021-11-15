Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VYMI remained flat at $$68.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. 21,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,342. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 218,661 shares in the last quarter.

