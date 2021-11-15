Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $258.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $191.77 and a one year high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.