Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.92. 20,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,710. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

