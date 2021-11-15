Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,404 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.30 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $82.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

