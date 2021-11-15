Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $237.71 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.85 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.95.

