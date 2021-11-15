Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $429.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $325.41 and a 52-week high of $432.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

