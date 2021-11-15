Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.