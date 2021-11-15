Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,294 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Varex Imaging worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 383,586 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

