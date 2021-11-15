VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Tops $3.17 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $870.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.54 or 0.00010576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00068549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00094565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,816.95 or 1.00026936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.29 or 0.07000442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 484,614 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.