Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,365 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Vector Group worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $15.22 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

