Vector Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,199% compared to the typical volume of 171 call options.

Shares of VGR traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,773. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

