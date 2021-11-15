Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 23.3% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,478.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,341.53 or 0.99503774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.54 or 0.00348817 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.00521540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00177834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008845 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

