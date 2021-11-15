Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,261,000 after buying an additional 2,493,544 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ventas by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after buying an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Ventas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after buying an additional 916,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.