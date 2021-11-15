Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

