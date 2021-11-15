Verasity Market Capitalization Hits $338.65 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $338.65 million and approximately $165.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.