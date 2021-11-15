Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 566,019 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Verastem worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,700,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $572.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.65. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. Analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.