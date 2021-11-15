Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -175.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

