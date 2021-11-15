VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.75

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $238.75 and last traded at $238.69, with a volume of 2564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average of $219.73.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $8,041,935. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $401,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 528,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85,389 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% during the third quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 71,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

