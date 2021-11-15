Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 7th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,046,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

