Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.39% of Verso worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Verso by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verso by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Verso by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $781.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. Verso Co. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $24.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. Analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

