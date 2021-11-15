Verso Hits 24-Hour Volume of $162,208.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Verso has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $162,208.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00094732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,745.54 or 0.99526189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.46 or 0.07009870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

