ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ViacomCBS in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ViacomCBS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 643,591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ViacomCBS by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $6,921,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

