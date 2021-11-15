Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 98,190.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after buying an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,049,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 157,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,872,000 after buying an additional 437,159 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock worth $616,272. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

