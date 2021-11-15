VIBE Price Tops $0.0376 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $36,134.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00221503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086899 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.