VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

