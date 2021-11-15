VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Boosted by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after buying an additional 259,220 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in VICI Properties by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 49,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

