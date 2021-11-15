Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

VCTR opened at $39.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.