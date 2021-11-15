VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 676.9% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

