VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 676.9% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.
