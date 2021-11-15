Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,462,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIHK traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 395,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Video River Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

