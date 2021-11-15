Vidya Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $75,216.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00221622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.