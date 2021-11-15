ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ViewRay by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 529,903 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 1,206,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

