VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $943,759.74

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $943,759.74 and $414.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

