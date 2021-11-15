Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the October 14th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VKIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.79. 132,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -2.56.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 4,896.40% and a negative net margin of 208.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

