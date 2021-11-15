Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.40% of Viper Energy Partners worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.37 and a beta of 2.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

