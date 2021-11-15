Vipstar Coin Price Tops $0.0001 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $208.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.