Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Director Acquires C$10,161.36 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Director Tracy Stevenson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$10,161.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,199 shares in the company, valued at C$419,866.38.

TSE:VGZ traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.92. 7,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.16. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VGZ shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Vista Gold from C$1.93 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

